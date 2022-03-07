III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

GALLERY: 'Our soldiers are trained and ready' III Armored Corps, Fort Hood soldiers deploy

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood

III Armored Corps, Fort Hood deploys units to support European operations. Roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood have deployed.

Photo by: III Armored Corps, Fort Hood