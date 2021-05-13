Ft. Hood hosts Hood Howdy to welcome new soldiers and their families

25 News was a proud sponsor of the Hood Howdy event that's aimed to welcome new soldiers and their families to the 'Great Place'.

Moving to a new area can be pretty intimidating when you don't know anyone. Hood Howdy was created to make sure new soldiers and their families know what to expect from the Ft. Hood community.

As a military spouse, veteran, and a mom Amber Davis says Hood Howdy is a great way to get involved on post and in the surrounding areas.

"It's nice, it's reassuring that you have help out there. It makes it a lot easier for spouses that don't have family around," said Davis.

Edith Natividad has lived in the area for years, he husband retired but still works on post. but Natividad said, it's a great opportunity to come out and network, especially for military spouses.

Natividad said, "It's a good program and event for Ft. Hood. It gives them an idea and information about what's going on post and surrounding areas."

Sponsorship manager Rosie Vargas said Hood Howdy is very popular with military spouses, so much so, they are planning on incorporating a job fair at their next event.

"We are going to add that job fair into the Hood Howdy, so this definitely help with the spouses that come in and are looking for jobs. It's very important to just let them know that we are here for them," said Vargas.

Vargas said plans are already in the works to host another Hood Howdy event in the fall.

