Fort Hood to give out free Christmas Trees at annual Trees for Troops event

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's annual Trees for Troops event takes place on Friday, Dec. 10.

The annual event provides one free Christmas Tree per household for Soldiers and their families.

The pick-up location for the trees will be at Hood Stadium, building 50029, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for E1 to E4.

For E5 and above and all DoD cardholders, pick-up time begins at 10 a.m. until trees are gone.

Only one tree is allowed per household and a valid military ID must be presented at the time of pick-up.

Those who wish to pick up a tree must be prepared to load their own trees, including bringing tie-downs, ropes and strings.

Learn more about this event by going to the event page.