Fort Hood reports no active shooter incident after receiving false information

Fort Hood officials said that reports of an active shooter on post Wednesday morning, was a false alarm.

According to a statement, after receiving a "credible report," the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool of civilians and soldiers "out of an abundance of caution."

It was later determined to be a false report.

Out of abundance of caution, after receiving a credible report, Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool here of Soldiers and civilians. It was later proved to be a false report. There was never an active shooter incident today on #FortHood. — Fort Hood Garrison Command (@USAGforthood) May 5, 2021

Officials say there was never an active shooter incident on post, and there is no danger to the public.

