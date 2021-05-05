Fort Hood reports no active shooter incident after receiving false information

Fort Hood officials said that reports of an active shooter on post Wednesday morning, was a false alarm.
According to a statement, after receiving a "credible report," the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool of civilians and soldiers "out of an abundance of caution."
It was later determined to be a false report.
Officials say there was never an active shooter incident on post, and there is no danger to the public.