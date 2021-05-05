Watch
Fort Hood reports no active shooter incident after receiving false information

Jack Plunkett/FRE/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Fort Hood Army Base near Killeen, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2009.(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)
Fort Hood
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:10:32-04

Fort Hood officials said that reports of an active shooter on post Wednesday morning, was a false alarm.

According to a statement, after receiving a "credible report," the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services cleared a motor pool of civilians and soldiers "out of an abundance of caution."

It was later determined to be a false report.

Officials say there was never an active shooter incident on post, and there is no danger to the public.

