Fort Hood officials investigating 'potential theft' of more than 100 night vision goggles

FORT HOOD, Texas — An investigation is underway at Fort Hood after III Corps personnel reported more than a hundred night vision goggles missing from a secured maintenance facility on the Army post.

“Fort Hood is investigating missing Monocular Night Vision Devices from a maintenance facility at Fort Hood, Texas reported on July 12,” said Maj. Marion Nederhoed, a III Corps spokesperson, told the Army Times yesterday.

Nederhoed also said during the interview the equipment theft would not affect unit readiness.

A Facebook group dedicated to Army life and its culture also mentioned the missing high tech equipment in an online post earlier this week. The post's author said electronics communications maintenance personnel had "106 NVGs [Night Vision Goggles] stolen from their secured storage facility."

This is a developing story.

