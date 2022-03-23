Fort Hood military police searching for missing 16-year-old

Fort Hood military police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old who left his on-post residence and failed to return home.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services said military police officers are searching for Anthony Edward Caballero who left his on-post residence in the Kouma Village housing area around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Caballero left without permission and has failed to return home. Caballero is about 5’ 10” inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and ripped jeans," said police. "In the initial investigation, it appears that Caballero left on his own accord."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288 1170.

"People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under law and the information will be held to the strictest confidence," said the DES.