Watch Now
HometownFort Hood

Actions

Fort Hood investigating suspected arson, two fires started in barracks laundry room

Fort Hood
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jack Plunkett/FRE/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Fort Hood Army Base near Killeen, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2009.(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)
Fort Hood
Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:01:46-04

FORT HOOD, Texas — Two fires inside a barracks laundry room at Fort Hood over the weekend are believed to have been set intentionally, according to the Fort Hood Fire Department.

One fire was identified in a washing machine and one in a dryer, and all occupants of the barracks were safely evacuated.

Officers noticed walls and windows in the barracks had been vandalized and the paint appeared to be fresh, the fire department said.

Two suspects of interest have been identified with the situation to be suspected arson.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Fort Hood Military Police (254) 288-COPS or the Fort Hood CID Office at (254) 287-2722.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019