Fort Hood investigating suspected arson, two fires started in barracks laundry room

FORT HOOD, Texas — Two fires inside a barracks laundry room at Fort Hood over the weekend are believed to have been set intentionally, according to the Fort Hood Fire Department.

One fire was identified in a washing machine and one in a dryer, and all occupants of the barracks were safely evacuated.

Officers noticed walls and windows in the barracks had been vandalized and the paint appeared to be fresh, the fire department said.

Two suspects of interest have been identified with the situation to be suspected arson.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Fort Hood Military Police (254) 288-COPS or the Fort Hood CID Office at (254) 287-2722.