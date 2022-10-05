Fort Hood gets a new commanding general

FORT HOOD, Texas — The boom of cannons at Fort Hood signaled the change of command as the post and the 3rd Armored Corps got a new commanding general.

For the past few years, the III Corps and Fort Hood have been under the command of Lieutenant General Pat White.

”As the 61st Commander of the III Armored Corps, I made it very clear that our job was to fight and win," said LTG Pat White, former commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood. "To fight and win, that’s our job but we couldn’t do it without our people because we are a people organization."

The ceremony marks the official start of General White’s retirement and the nation’s largest armored corps will now be under the leadership of Lieutenant General Sean Bernabe who said he is ready for the challenge.

”For me, it’s a great opportunity to have a positive impact on so many more soldiers and so many more families," said LTG Sean Bernabe, new commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood. "So, I'm most excited about that opportunity."

Though the passing of the torch was a low scale even, it wasn’t without its high-profile attendees like U.S. Congressman John Carter.

”In the 20 years I've been in the Congress, I have seen this torch pass multiple times,” said Rep. John Carter. “It always passes to a very respected soldier, a very capable soldier, a capable leader and every time we see the kind of quality our Army commands.”

It’s not just III Corps that is changing hands, it’s Fort Hood and that is why groups like LULAC were there to see who will be leading Fort Hood soldiers as the organization continues to fight for change on the post.

”We’re wanting accountability and we’re wanting a permanent change,” said AnaLuisa Tapia, LULAC District 17 Director. “We're wanting to make sure that everybody is protected and the remain mission ready. So, you’re sound mind, sound heart, spirit, everything and you're ready for battle.”

A mission that General Bernabe ensures will get done.

”Under my leadership we will remain focused on taking care of our soldiers, our Army civilians and their families while ensuring that we are always ready to accomplish our mission,” said LTG Bernabe “Always ready to deploy, fight, and win when required by our nation.”

LTG Sean Bernabe several large-scale commands, including the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss,

Now, he leads the nation’s largest armored corps and Fort Hood.

