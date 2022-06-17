Fort Hood general leaves lasting impact on soldiers who serve under him

FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Army has a long legacy of leaders that have shaped the outcomes of war but what about the impact they leave on those who serve under their command.

Brig.Gen. Ronald R. Ragin is the Commanding General of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Fort Hood.

A man whose upbringing helped shape the leader he would become.

”Growing up in my household, my mother was a teacher, and my father was a Sergeant Major. I was going to have discipline, I was going to education, and I was definitely going to go to church,” said Brig. Gen. Ragin.

It’s a legacy and foundation that formed how he views his service to his country.

”As you can see, a lot of our military, it’s a family business. You see multiple generations of soldiers. One of my daughters wants to go to west point and Harvard. So, you know it’s a family business,” said Brig. Gen. Ragin.

Brig. Gen. Ragin is coming to the end of his command of 13th ESC but those who serve with him said his legacy as their commander isn’t going anywhere.

”He’s had a very significant and positive, long-lasting impact. He’s been able to modernize how we provide sustainment to the 3rd Armored Corps. He’s also done a lot to make sure we build a strong cadre of sergeants and non-commissioned officers throughout the army,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James LaFratta of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Fort Hood.

His family approach to leadership has also left an impression individual soldiers under his command.

”He always asks me about my personal life. He always remembers what you tell him. So, you don’t have to be like, does he remember who I am as a person? Does he just see my name and rank and just knows me from the office? He actually knows and remembers who everybody is and that’s kind of different. You don’t see that everywhere,” said Sgt. Alicia Carter, Ammunition Specialist with the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Fort Hood.

13th ESC has a message for the mentor its soldiers said they will never forget.

”Every time I'm around you, you don’t have a bad day. No matter what happens; you always look for the bright side and I'm just thankful to be your Sergeant Major,” said Command Sgt. Maj. LaFratta.

”Thank you so much and we’re going to miss you,” said Sgt. Carter.

Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin will be leaving the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command to be Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

