Fort Hood General leaves after several years in Central Texas

FORT HOOD, TEXAS — For decades the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command has provided logistics and supplied the troops of the 3rd Armored Corps both at home and around the world.

For the past two years, it has been under the command of Brigadier General Ronald Ragin. That command that is now being passed to Brigadier General Sean Davis.

”This represents the peaceful transition of the privilege of command,” said Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, former commanding general of 13th ESC. “I felt like I did a great job taking care of every one of our soldiers and like I said in the speech 'the Army giveth and the Army taketh away,' you just try to make it better every day.”

General Ragin has led the way on modernization, people-first initiatives, and new ways of bringing soldiers into the unit.

”He always cared about people, he always cared about the welfare of soldier’s families, he is a very genuine person who really cares and you don’t see that in a lot of people or a lot of leaders,” said Sgt. Kayla Caicedo.

It’s a legacy his successor promises to continue.

”I’m excited to adopt Brigadier General Ragin’s amazing groundbreaking programs, policies, procedures, and will only attempt to improve on the foundation that you all achieved under Brigadier General Ragin’s leadership,” said Davis.

General Ragin said the soldiers in 13th ESC impacted him even more and he has a parting message.

”I just want to tell you that you made a difference," said Ragin. "Every one of you count in every way and I just want to say thank you for the privilege of leading you in the 13th Expedition Command, truly amazing."

General Ragin will be moving on to be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics and Operations at the United States Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.