Fort Hood Commander relieved of duties following results of investigation

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Police Brigade Commander on Fort Hood was relieved of her duties on Tuesday following the results of an investigation, according to III Armored Corps officials.

Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, relieved 89th Military Police Brigade Commander Col. Ann Meredith due to loss of confidence in her judgment following said investigation, said Lt. Col. Tania P. Donovan, spokeswoman for III Corps.

Col. Meredith and her husband were both relieved after separate criminal investigations at Ft. Hood, and had both served in the Army for more than 20 years.

Further details regarding the situation are being withheld for privacy reasons.

"To protect the privacy of the individuals involved and as a matter of Army policy, the Army does not comment on administrative actions," officials said in a statement.