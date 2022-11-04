Fort Hood brigade marches to donate holiday toys for Fort Hood families

FORT HOOD, Texas — Now that Halloween has come and gone folks are getting ready for holidays like Christmas, but some families are struggling to afford gifts and that includes Fort Hood families.

An engineer brigade on post is doing what it can to ease that burden.

Engineer Brigade soldiers were ready to go before sunrise on Thursday for their annual Santa Ruck March.

”As part of our Rugged Engineer week, we bring everybody in the brigade together,” said Col. Anthony Barbina, Brigade Commander. “This is one of our best traditions, putting a Santa’s Ruck March and we got the whole brigade in town. From 4th Engineers at Fort Carson to 5th Engineers at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, everybody loves just coming here and giving back.”

It’s a team event so of course, there’s healthy competition.

”Having it be a year-to-year transition, we try to beat last year's gift-giving,” said Col. Barbina. “It’s pretty exciting and the soldiers love it.”

More importantly, it’s about helping their fellow soldiers and their families while having little fun in the process.

”As commander, it makes you proud to see. Not only are they willing to give, and they have a lot of cheer in giving, but it’s just fun to get them all together and see them talking during the ruck march,” said Col. Barbina. “Seeing them enjoying falling behind one of our decorated vehicles and seeing them just give that gift inside the box and being excited about giving to our community.”

All the toys donated at the ruck march will become a gift for a Fort Hood family.