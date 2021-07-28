Fort Hood asks for public's help in locating missing 17-year-old

FORT HOOD — The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency (DES) is asking for the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Alexander Flores.

According to officials, Flores left his on-post residence in the Comanche III housing area on July 27, 2021, at approximately 1:30 pm.

Flores is 5'9" and weighs approximately 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, glasses and black shoes.

The initial investigation shows Flores left on his own accord and was seen heading towards Clear Creek Elementary School.

Anyone with information about Flores's whereabouts should contact Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

