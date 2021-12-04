For Hood 'live fire' exercise allows new soldiers to hit the field as a team

Field artillery soldiers with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood are hitting the field this weekend and slinging shells downrange is only part of their mission.

"Right now we have a platoon going through their certification process. Pretty much solidifying that they can process fire missions accurately and provide support for our brothers and sisters downrange,” said Derek Phillips, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood.

Accuracy is exactly what leaders are looking for with the teams in the field and not just with the gun.

Fort Hood has implemented people-first policies for over a year now and leaders with 3CR say it has made their teams even better in the field.

"Different cultures, and different upbringings, all make different soldiers. So, sometimes you have to change your leadership habits but it’s all for the better and we’re bringing up new soldiers,” said SFC Thomas Freese, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood.

Better because they are taking the time to get to more than just their battle buddy’s name.

"Understanding their background, their families, what’s going on with them in their lives, allows a better understanding of how we can reach them and better train them,” said CPT Joseph Pillow. 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood.

Several of the soldiers at the range are getting to fire off the big guns for the first time and those new soldiers are happy to finally hit the field as a team.

"I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my team, I love everybody here. This one of the best units I've ever been in,” said SGT Christian Leavitt, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood.

All that said, they are just happy to be loading shells and firing them downrange.