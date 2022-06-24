FBI raids North Killeen church on Thursday

Videos shared online on Thursday showed law enforcement agents outside a North Killeen church as an FBI spokesperson confirmed to 25 News that it was executing court-authorized "law enforcement activity."

The visit from federal agents was conducted Thursday morning at the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, also known as the House of Prayer Christian Church.

"I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas," said Special Agent Carmen Portillo in an email statement.

This comes the same day the FBI in Georgia conducted raids on an Assembly of Prayer Church in Georgia and House of Prayer Church in Hinesville.

It is unknown at this time if those raids are connected to the law enforcement activity at the North Killeen church.

"No additional information will be released at this time," said Portillo.

This story is developing and could continue to be updated.