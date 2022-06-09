EXCLUSIVE: Commanding general of 1st Cavalry Division speaks on troops in Europe

FORT HOOD, TX — The U.S. Military has a long history of working alongside allied forces and that is exactly would troops with the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood are doing now.

Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, Major General John Richardson, knows all too well what it means to wear a uniform in defense of our nation.

Stakes he said couldn’t be higher given what we are seeing in Ukraine.

”This is an extremely volatile time globally. Some of the action that Russia has taken, we haven't seen that kind of aggression since WWII,” said Richardson.

Though his troops are not in active combat, they are spread across Europe in what he is calling a historic mission.

”The mission that they are on, the one that the Grey Wolf Brigade is preparing for, is critically important to maintaining peace and security around the world,” said MG Richardson.

That means making sure our allies know the U.S. Army will defend them.

”The mission right now is to reassure our allies by being there, training with them, and serving as a deterrent.” said MG Richardson.

If current conflicts do spread into NATO or allied territory, they are ready.

”If the 1st Cavalry Division, a brigade, whether it’s the Air Cav Brigade or any other brigade, were called to execute combat operations, they are ready," said MG Richardson.

It is something he wants to make clear to all the families who have Cavalrymen deployed.

”They have trained hard, they have strong cohesive teams, they’re fit, they’re disciplined, and we should all be extremely proud of what they are about to do for the 1st Cavalry Division and for the United States,” said MG Richardson.

Defending the United States and its allies against whatever enemy comes their way.