CRDAMC offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible beneficiaries age 16 and up

FORT HOOD, TX — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials have announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible beneficiaries 16-years-old and older.

First and second dose appointments are available on March 23 and 25.

Beneficiaries can schedule first appointments online or by calling 254-288-8888. Those needing a second dose should call 254-288-8888.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted.

CRDAMC officials say Active Duty personnel should contact their unit/chain of command for their vaccine schedule.

Beneficiaries must bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving the second dose.