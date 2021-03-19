Menu

Watch
HometownFort Hood

Actions

CRDAMC offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible beneficiaries age 16 and up

items.[0].image.alt
Lohmiller, Maggie
Fort Hood
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 21:57:41-04

FORT HOOD, TX — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials have announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible beneficiaries 16-years-old and older.

First and second dose appointments are available on March 23 and 25.

Beneficiaries can schedule first appointments online or by calling 254-288-8888. Those needing a second dose should call 254-288-8888.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted.

CRDAMC officials say Active Duty personnel should contact their unit/chain of command for their vaccine schedule.

Beneficiaries must bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving the second dose.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education