British General Stationed at Fort Hood shares his path to leadership

FORT HOOD, TX — America has a long history of working with allied countries and that includes with militaries around the world and here at home.

In fact, the deputy commanding general of Fort Hood is a member of the British Army.

Major General Michael Keating is not only the Deputy Commanding General of Fort Hood, but he is also a 2-star general with the British Army working Helping to keep the wheels moving at Fort Hood.

”I oversee the sustainment, logistics and the maintenance associated with keeping all of that up to the standard that we require in order to deploy in exercises or in operations,” said MG Michael Keating, Deputy Commanding General of Fort Hood and 2-Star General in the British Army.

He might be overseeing the massive logistics operation that keeps Fort Hood moving but that is not where his career began.

”I spent the first part of my career flying helicopters. I’m an aviator by trade. I’ve been very lucky. I've flown helicopters pretty much all over the world,” said MG Keating.

His career as a helicopter pilot didn’t come easy.

In 1996, he and another pilot were transporting 7 people when the helicopter suffered a severe mechanical failure causing the helicopter to crash into the ground.

He credits the skill of his fellow pilot to everyone on board walking away from the crash.

”It was exciting in a way that I would never want to repeat but it certainly taught me a lot about what being a professional is. It gave me a newfound respect for flying and appreciation for the life that we lead,” said MG Keating.

10 years ago, he left aviation to work in military strategy for the British Army before being assigned to work in Washington DC.

”2 and half years ago I was fortunate enough to be selected to be the U.K. Laison Officers to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. So, I worked in the Pentagon for 18-months before coming to Fort Hood to be the Deputy Commanding General,” said MG Keating.

This is where he now puts his experience to work...bringing a unique perspective to the leadership team at one of America’s largest military installations.