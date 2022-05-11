British General brings fresh perspective as deputy commanding general of Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, TX — The war in Ukraine serves as a reminder of how important it is for the U.S. military to work closely with our allies.

As the battleground of war continues to change, it becomes increasingly critical that the United States works hand in hand with our allies overseas.

”Whether it be here at Fort Hood or overseas," said Matthew Brown, chief of staff for III Armored Corps and Fort Hood. "Overseas in a combat zone or training like we’ve done here over the past year with a British organization. The more and more we learn about those different capabilities and how to employ those capabilities complimentary.”

Working together is more than just training and fighting alongside one another, according to Brown.

In fact, you might be surprised to hear that the deputy commanding general of Fort Hood is a two-star major general with the British Army.

”He’s a great professional to work with," said COL Brown. "He brings to the team all the knowledge, skills, and attributes that we would expect from an American General.”

Fort Hood is a massive installation with an enormous logistic operation and that is where Major General Keating comes in.

”I oversee the sustainment, logistics and the maintenance associated with keeping all of that up to the standard that we require in order to deploy in exercises or in operations.” said Keating.

Doing so as British General stationed with the U.S. Army, is an opportunity Keating says benefits the British Army just as much as the troops at Fort Hood.

”None of us could do what it is that we need to do on our own. So, the importance of building relationships, building trust, building understanding so that we are better together. We are effective together,” said Keating.

Keating has spent decades in uniform serving alongside Britain’s greatest allies and that is something Fort Hood says is vital to their operation.

”That rich professional experience that he brings to the table, along with that slightly different perspective, is invaluable to the headquarters and I would say the installation and the Corps,” said Brown.

A new perspective Fort Hood says is helping to solve some of their oldest problems.