Bell County Crime Stoppers looking to crack a 1992 cold case on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, TX — Bell County Crime Stoppers are asking for help from the public in cracking a cold case from 1992.

Marie Theresa Cherry was last seen in Fort Hood on October 10, 1992. Foul play is possible in this case.

Cherry has a scar in the scalp area on her forehead, a chipped front tooth and a gap between her front teeth.

She was last seen wearing a red skirt with red suspenders and a yellow shirt. She is also known to wear glasses.

Cherry's birthday is October 7, 1967, she is approximately 5'6" and weighs 143 lbs.

Cherry has brown eyes and black hair and was 25 at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about this case, you can anonymously submit tips online.