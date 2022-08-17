Army Squadrons travel to Fort Hood to compete in competition

FORT HOOD, Texas — Army Squadrons from across the country are at Fort Hood this week to compete in the Best Squad Competition.

The U.S. Army Forces Command has chosen Fort Hood to host their inaugural Best Squad Competition.

Nine squads that won their competition at the division level are now representing their division in a multi-day event designed to push them to the limit, including on things like saving lives on the battlefield.

"We try to make it difficult enough to simulate the stress and adrenaline that you would get in a real situation but, focused on what’s important,” said Staff Sargent Christen Owens, Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center.

The goal is to test each squad's ability to handle intense battlefield tasks and prove they are the best in the U.S. Army Forces Command.

