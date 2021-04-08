1st Cavalry Division Acting Commander relieved of duties due to loss of trust and confidence

FORT HOOD, TX — The 1st Cavalry Division Acting Commander, Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, has been relieved of duties due to a loss of trust and confidence in Col. Schoenfeldt's ability to command.

Based on the findings of an administrative investigation, Col. Schoenfeldt was relieved of his duties and responsibilities as commander, effective Thursday, April 8, 2021.

The decision was based on poor judgment demonstrated by Col. Schoenfeldt while in command.

Upon receiving allegations against Col. Schoenfeldt, the 1st Cavalry Division's Acting Commander directed an investigation that resulted in several adverse findings against Col. Schoenfeldt.

The 1st Cavalry Division Acting Commander approved the findings, which included engaging in bullying as defined by Army Regulation 600-20, paragraph 4-19a(2), and counterproductive leadership as defined by Army Regulation 600-100, paragraph 1-11d.

Behavior was directed, and recurrent, at subordinate commanders and staff officers.

While the behaviors did not have a deleterious impact on 1ABCT's performance, they did have a deleterious impact on the welfare of subordinates.

Allegations of racism and maltreatment were unfounded.

Fort Hood officials say the basis of relief is separate from Col. Schoenfeldt’s ongoing medical issues.

Col. Schoenfeldt has been reassigned and is currently performing administrative duties.