Florida boy to run one mile in Madisonville to honor fallen Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers

A Florida boy who is known for running one mile to honor fallen first responders will make a stop in Madisonville this weekend.

Zechariah Cartledge, with Running 4 Heroes, will be running one mile in Madisonville on Saturday, June 26, while carrying a flag to honor all fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The run is scheduled to take place at 11 am following a check presentation to DPS Trooper Juan Tovar, the June Injured First Responders Grant Recipient.

Both of the events will be held at the Madisonville Consolidated School District and a video of the run will be uploaded once the run is completed.

Residents and agencies in the area are encouraged to join in the run.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

