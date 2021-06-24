Watch
Florida boy to run one mile in Madisonville to honor fallen Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers

Running 4 Heroes Inc.
Running 4 Heroes in Madisonville
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 12:43:26-04

A Florida boy who is known for running one mile to honor fallen first responders will make a stop in Madisonville this weekend.

Zechariah Cartledge, with Running 4 Heroes, will be running one mile in Madisonville on Saturday, June 26, while carrying a flag to honor all fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The run is scheduled to take place at 11 am following a check presentation to DPS Trooper Juan Tovar, the June Injured First Responders Grant Recipient.

Both of the events will be held at the Madisonville Consolidated School District and a video of the run will be uploaded once the run is completed.

Residents and agencies in the area are encouraged to join in the run.

