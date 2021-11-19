Family displaced after morning house fire in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

At approximately 4:16 a.m. in the 1100 Block W. Business Hwy 190, Copperas Cove FD responded to a residence with reports of smoke in a home and noise coming from the HVAC closet.

When units arrived on the scene, they found flames in a single-family home.

Everyone in the house exited safely before the fire department arrived.

The fire was under control and an investigation was completed.

The main living area sustained heavy damage and the other areas of the house suffered smoke damage.

Officials say smoke detectors notified the occupants of the fire which helped them exit quickly.

The family has been displaced and is staying with relatives.

Three fire engines, two ambulances and one supervisor responded.

The fire was determined to have started in the HVAC closet.