Employees at Marlin City Hall test positive for COVID-19, police department facility closed

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 14:57:21-04

MARLIN, TX — The city of Marlin says several employees at city hall have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Caroyln Lofton says other employees are being tested today or will be tested tomorrow.

The Fire Department is sanitizing city hall routinely and continues to do so.

Due to state regulations, the city cannot enforce mask mandates however they will "strongly recommend" mask-wearing.

The police department facility will be closed to the public until further notice and all city staff will wear masks.

The names of those affected will not be released due to HIPAA guidelines.

