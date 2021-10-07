Copperas Cove police warning public of fraudulent website

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department has recently been receiving complaints from victims of fraud.
The fraudulent website, Hanzsbrew Armory, is an illegitimate business.
The business didn't have a storefront and is not a business based in Copperas Cove.
Hanzsbrew Armory claims to be located in Copperas Cove and the provided address is in a residential area.
The phone number listed by the company is out of the Houston area but is not a valid number.
The website says it will process the order and will continue to ask for payment to be made with a cash transfer app.
Copperas Cove police are urging people to not use the website as you may become a victim of fraud.
“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!