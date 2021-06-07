Copperas Cove Police investigating possible card skimmers at local gas station

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Copperas Cove Police say many customers have reported Debit Card Abuse after using gas pumps at the Speedy Pac on 816 N. 1st St. in Copperas Cove.

According to police, victims used a Valero Credit Card to purchase gas and the card was later found to be compromised possibly by a gas pump skimmer.

No skimming devices have been found however police are encouraging those who used a card to pay at the pump to contact your card issuer to request a new card.

Police are also suggesting that you monitor your account to report unauthorized transactions to your banking institution.

Anonymous tips about this investigation can be made through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number (254) 547-1111 or online.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution.

