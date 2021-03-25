Copperas Cove Junior ROTC recognized as one of the best in nine-state region

COPPERAS COVE, TX — The Copperas Cove Junior ROTC is being recognized as one of the best in a nine-state region.

The Bulldog Battalion scored a 96.25 out of 100, earning the Honor Unit with Distinction designation and in the top five percent of the region.

The accreditation inspection took an entire day and the cadets knew that their score reflected the work they put into the program.

"It required many hours of coordination, days and weeks on end just coming together to get all of our information together and make sure our information is right. Everyone was really proud of each other that we could come together and accomplish this big goal," says Cadet Col. Elmo Bailey of the Copperas Cove Army JROTC

Since 2005, the Copperas Cove Army JROTC program has been accredited by a national accrediting agency.