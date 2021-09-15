Copperas Cove annual teen suicide prevention walk aims to help those struggling

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in teenagers but a local school district is trying to change that.

Copperas Cove High School's DECA Chapter and The Miss Five Hills Scholarship program are hosting the fifth annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk on Friday, Sept. 17.

Dorianna Gilbert, just 12-year's old, is helping tackle this tough issue.

“I just really want to make a change in this world, because you just never know,” Gilbert, Miss Pre-teen Five Hills, said.

Gilbert is trying to help prevent teen suicide by co-hosting the upcoming walk

“I just want to see the change in people and I hope this walk can actually save someone’s life,” Gilbert said.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in teens and the pandemic has only made the problem worse.

“With the COVID situation and not being able to visit your family or friends and you’re already in that state of mind, it definitely does worsen,” Chad Pack, Mental Health First Aid Outreach with MHMR, said.

Pack said that there are common warning signs you can look for.

“Change in appearance, maybe not staying as healthy, giving away personal items,” Pack said.

Health experts say it is important for anyone who is struggling to know they are not alone.

That’s why Gilbert, as Miss Pre-Teen Five Hills, created an anti-bullying platform. And for her, it’s personal.

“I used to be bullied actually. I may have been that little girl that was stuck in her shell but now I am not afraid because life is too short.”

If you would like to participate in the suicide prevention walk, it is on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 P.M. at Copperas Cove South Park, 2502 Dennis Street.