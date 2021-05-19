Central Texas Native inks record deal in Nashville with Toby Keith's Show Dog Nashville label

Central Texas Native Kimberly Kelly just inked a record deal in Nashville with Toby Keith's label, Show Dog Nashville, and she's already recording the new album.

Kimberly sat down with 25 News Anchor Lindsay Liepman to talk about music, her hometown and Opry dreams.

"How exciting has it been getting all the messages from home as the news spreads?" asked Liepman.

"It's been in the works for a while and just being able to share it...people from your hometown see somebody else succeed and they feel like they're getting to do that with you and I feel like those people have been with me since the beginning. Hearing them talk about I saw you play such and such and you've been working at this for a long time, and you sit back and say, I have. It made it surreal and all of you celebrating it is helping me to take a break and celebrate it," said Kimberly.

"I have to mention the bolo you were wearing in the [signing] picture. It was amazing!" said Liepman.

"I hope someday it will get passed down through the family and someone will say grandma has a bolo of a dog and it's great-great-great grandma Kim's border collie," she said with a laugh.

"I just saw Toby Keith in the Dean Dillon documentary and he has such a love for the songwriter but making it commercial so a lot of people can hear it," said Liepman.

"We love all kinds of country music but you don't always hear all kinds of country music on the radio. He's trying to give it a chance. If I get a chance that's great. I'm just happy to make another record and I have a team behind me and I want to play the Opry. That's my goal and aspiration," said Kimberly.

"I have to tell you little girls and big girls here are just rooting for you and we're so excited for you. We all know how talented you and now more people get to find out," said Liepman.

"That means a lot, it really does," said Kimberly.