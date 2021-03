GROESBECK, TX — A cafe in Groesbeck is offering free meals for Law Enforcement all week long.

In a Facebook post, Kamdan's Cafe said all Law Enforcement will be able to eat free for the week.

"We sincerely appreciate your sacrifice," the cafe said in its post.

Kamdan's Cafe is located at 101 Ellis St. in Groesbeck and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 7 am to 3 pm.