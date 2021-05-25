Youth programs prepare for Summer amid COVID-19 restrictions being lifted

KILLEEN, TX — Summer was a bummer for Paris Groves's four kids. After missing out on sports and other fun activities, due to COVID.

“They definitely argued more. My children gained weight,” said Killeen Resident Paris Groves.

The single mother said working her job and side gigs, made it tough for her to fill the void.

“You’re not always able to provide your children with fun activities and constant simulations because you’re working. You don’t want them to get bored or fall victim to some of the things they do out here,” said Groves.

Now with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and more people vaccinated, Groves's kids can go back to youth programs at the ImPossible Teen Center, where they can learn about woodworking, cosmetics, making podcasts and more.

“Now we get a chance to provide them with some opportunities. Whether it’s the imagination is expanding or something as simple as getting their hands dirty growing plants,” said ImPossible Teen Center Vantonio Farley.

Several local programs are also looking to hire teens to help out with youth programs.

“We'll be hiring all summer so people can apply for lifeguard positions as they get their lifeguard certification even if they work somewhere else as a lifeguard, they want to pick up some extra hours,” said Harker Heights Recreation Superintendent Jonathan Hanson.

6% of Texas children ages 12-15 have gotten a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Youth program coordinators say that they’re planning to sanitize areas, social distance and keep other safety protocols in place.