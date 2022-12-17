Youngest police officer at Texas A&M Central Texas is ‘big on community’

Texas A&M University Central Texas provides a little bit more than just educational services.

“They wanna kick down the doors, and pull people over, do the traffic stops and all that good stuff, but that’s not what I’m in the job to do, I’m big on the community,” said Joeliqua Williams, the youngest police officer at Texas A&M University Central Texas' Police Department.

With crime at an all-time high across the US, and school safety at high priority amidst the Uvalde Elementary mass shooting; there's always a need for more dedicated cops.

Williams is 23 years old and she's passionate about the law and other social issues that happen in her hometown, Killeen.

“That could be my niece, or my nephew that’s how I see things, and I don’t play about my family,” said Williams.

With around 119 school shootings in the US this year alone, the need for on campus cops exists, Williams rose to the occasion.