'You will be fined': Waco police reminds public about New Year's Eve firework ban

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ringing in the New Year with fireworks is as common as champagne and watching the ball drop.

However, if you are planning to celebrate with a bang... we've got a word of caution to keep things safe and legal ahead of Saturday night!

DNR fireworks in Bell County has been in business for over a decade.

Owner Dianna Caldwell gives each of her customers safety tips on how to properly use the fireworks - like not setting them off in windy conditions.

Artillery shells are most popular during New Year celebrations, but they're also the most dangerous if you don’t heed the precautions.

Dianna Caldwell, the owner of DNR Fireworks, said “When we clearly tell you after shooting six shells off in one tube, do away with that tube,"

"You should take caution to that because they’re dangerous.”

As Central Texas still battles severe drought conditions, setting off a firework in the wrong area could lead to fires.

“Especially with fountains and spinners, you certainly do not want to set them off in a grassy area or anything,"

"It better to find you a leveled non-grassy area to do those,” said Caldwell.

Lighting up fireworks in the Temple City limits could land you a fine worth $480.

In Waco, the penalties carry a $2,000 fine.

“If our officers do see you in possession of fireworks, or find you using them in the city limits of Waco, you will get those fireworks confiscated and there will absolutely be a fine," Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department spokesperson said.

"If you are shooting a firearm that is absolutely illegal as well and you will go to jail for that.”