Workforce Solutions of Central Texas holds annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair

BELTON, Texas — Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is holding its 10th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 in Anderson Hall at Central Texas College.

More than 50 employers will be at the event to meet job seekers in Central Texas.

The event is free to attend and is meant to assist veterans, service members and their spouses seeking their next career opportunity.

Since the event started, it has connected more than 108,288 job seekers.

“Veterans are good candidates for many good jobs. The skills, experience and training veterans receive in the military have a positive influence on the Texas Workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas employers participating in TWC’s Hiring, Red, White & You! events recognize this, too.”

Texas Veterans Commission prepares veterans for hiring fairs by helping with applications, resumes, interview techniques and one-on-one counseling services.

The national unemployment rate for all veterans in 2020 was 6.5%. The employment rate for veterans who served in the military since September 2001 was higher at 7.3%.

“Our goal is to help veterans transition to the civilian world through meaningful careers that can open up doors for them and their families,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.