Woman lying on road dies after crash on S. Clear Creek Road

Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 27, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian left a woman dead.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of S. Clear Creek in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman lying on the roadway and a white vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman was lying in the roadway in the outside lane of S. Clear Creek for an unknown reason when a white Volkswagen Jetta collided with the victim.

The woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

She was identified as 32-year-old Heather Nichole Stouth.

Stouth succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 10:14 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.

The occupants of the vehicle did not report any injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and no other information was made available.

