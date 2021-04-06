Woman dies after pickup truck collides with truck tractor semi-trailer

A woman is dead after a pickup truck collided with a truck tractor semi-trailer in Bell County Sunday night.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Monday, April 4, DPS Troopers responded to a major crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and a pick-up truck in the area of SH-26, 0.1 mile south of Burgundy Lane.

Authorities say a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup, operated by 59-year-old Dena Self Montgomery of Temple, was traveling south on SH-36 near Burgundy Lane.

A 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer, operated by a 56-year-old man from Houston, was traveling north on SH-36 approaching the Dodge Ram.

According to DPS, the Dodge left the southbound lane and crossed the double yellow lines. The Dodge drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with the Peterbilt.

Montgomery was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. Next of kin was notified.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.