Woman banned from Temple restaurant after throwing hot soup at employee, charges pending

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a report that a restaurant employee had soup thrown at her on Nov. 7.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Deputy Chief Allen Teston said. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”

At approximately 1:21 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Sol De Jalisco in Temple.

After investigating, officers learned an unknown woman called to complain about an order she picked and returned to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation.

During the altercation, the woman stated the soup she picked up was so hot the plastic lid melted.

The woman proceeded to throw the soup at the victim and left before officers arrived.

No physical injuries were sustained.

The woman has been banned from the restaurant and charges are pending.