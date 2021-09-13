'Why?' Killeen police address recent surge in shootings, crime

The Killeen Police Department held a press conference on Monday to address recent crime that has been on the rise.

Chief of Police Charles Kimble held the conference at the police headquarters, just after a drive-by shooting in Killeen injured a 5-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman on Sunday. Additionally, the police department reported it was investigating four other shootings in the past week.

One of these shootings involved the death of an 18-year-old man, and another killed a 19-year-old woman.