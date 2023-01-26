Why adopting a park in the City of Killeen matters so much to residents

The City of Killeen's Recreation Services "Adopt a Park" program connects volunteers in the community with parks to help with their upkeep throughout the year.

Organizations and even institutions like Texas A&M-Central Texas decided to step in and make an effort to keep parks clean.

Joeliqua Williams, an employee with the university, shared her reasoning behind dedicating her personal time to help out.

“I was born and raised here," Williams said. "I feel like bettering my community is always something I wanted to do, just to be a part of something that’s more than just my job.”

Debbie Morrison, human resources generalist with the university, agreed.

She explained how easy it was to help out with the help from city resources — the “Adopt a Park" with the City of Killeen.

"The city provides everything we need to do the cleanup," Morrison said. "We cleaned the inside of the park. The other volunteers even go through the creek beds also. We noticed there was a lot of trash out there.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the parks beauty can register with the City of Killeen's Recreational Services Department.