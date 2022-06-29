BELTON, Texas — Fourth of July festivities are happening early here in Central Texas. The city of Belton is kicking the celebrations with parades and rodeos; all of which start off tomorrow.

The organizer and president of the Belton Area of Commerce, Randy Pittenger, shined some light on why the city has so much pride in the event.

“It's about building community, it's about us coming together and celebrating who we are as a community,” said Pittenger.

It's the 98th annual Fourth of July celebration in Belton. It's a staple in the community celebrated by generations before today and still now.

“Belton celebrates in a big way and over an extended period of time… tomorrow our carnival and liberty park will begin, great opportunity for the kiddos to do the carnival rides,” added Pittenger.

There is usually a big turnout for the weekend-long events, and with that large turnout comes traffic.

"For security purposes, we do not share specifics about our safety plans for the July 4 parade, but they are significant. We do everything we can to make sure people are safe and that Belton remains the best place to be on July 4," said Belton PD Chief Gene Ellis.

Here are details you need to know about this weekend's festivities:

(Events below are held at the Bell County Expo, 301 W. LP. 121, BELTON)

July 1: 6-9 p.m. Western Gift Show

7 p.m. Rodeo

July 2: 6-9 p.m. Western Gift Show

7 p.m. Rodeo

July 3: 6-9 p.m. Western Gift Show

7 p.m. Rodeo

Monday, JULY 4 EVENTS:

9 a.m. Patriotic Program

Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.

10 a.m. Parade

Starts at -UMHB (10TH AVE . & MAIN ST.)

Ends at - Police Memorial (Birdwell St.)

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Festival on Nolan Creek

Yettie Polk Park

101 S. Davis St.

7 p.m. Backyard Part at Schoepf's

Schoepf's Bar B-Que

702 E. Central Ave.

Free concert and fireworks after the show.