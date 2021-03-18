'We do need this': Much-needed grocery store in the works for North Killeen

KILLEEN, TX — A much-needed grocery store could be coming to the north side of Killeen.

The City of Killeen is eyeing an open field on the corner of North 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue as the site, and locals say a grocery store couldn't come soon enough.

In September 2019, H-E-B announced it was closing the downtown Killeen location, leaving many with little to no options for groceries.

”Seniors, disabled veterans, all of us have to travel so far to get fresh vegetables and meat and things we need, especially medications,” said Shirley Fleming, District 1 Killeen City Council Member.

Relief could be right around the corner in the form of a new grocery store after the City of Killen was able to bring together a grocer and developer.

”We happened to be able to identify a grocery supplier who was interested in the market and put the two together, and they’re working on numbers right now,” said John Crutchfield, Executive Director for Killeen Economic Development Corporation.

People in the community are excited about the possibility of a grocery store coming to their side of town.

”Any addition in this area, H-E-B or anything comparable to H-E-B, would be, I think would be extremely needed,” said Avon Sellers, long-time Killeen resident.

There is no official deal yet, but that could be changing soon.

”We should be at the point where we can develop a performance agreement in a month or so, maybe sooner,” said Critchfield.

It's good news for the community and the councilmembers who represent them.

”We’re getting up there and speaking for them, and we do need this grocery store here and could not come too soon,” said Fleming.

Officials are confident that soon the empty field on the corner of North 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue will become a 60,000-square-foot grocery store with outlying retail.