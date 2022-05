Thousands of residents in Bell County were without clean drinking water for days.

After a Bell County treatment plant had technical issues on Sunday. It forced many to boil and cut back on the water.

Today Bell county officials say it's safe to drink again after they tested the water and it came back negative for contamination.

Each city, however, is responsible for giving its residents clearance for usage.

So far Belton, Harker Heights, and the city of Fort Hood have received clearance.