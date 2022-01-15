Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

WATCH: Killen police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery

items.[0].image.alt
KPD
U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza from Laredo among fallen in Afghanistan (10).jpg
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 19:40:13-05

Killeen police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of an aggravated robbery of a business.

Police said they responded to the aggravated robbery on Sunday, Jan. 9 around 9:42 p.m. at the Speedy Pack Convenience Store at 2705 Zephyr Road.

"It was reported a male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money," said police.

The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Killeen PD.

The suspect is described as a man around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He appears to be wearing all black clothing, a gray beanie, and a blue mask.

"The male was described to have a black semi-automatic handgun," said police.

Anyone who has information about this aggravated robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019