WATCH: Killen police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery

Killeen police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of an aggravated robbery of a business.

Police said they responded to the aggravated robbery on Sunday, Jan. 9 around 9:42 p.m. at the Speedy Pack Convenience Store at 2705 Zephyr Road.

"It was reported a male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money," said police.

The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Killeen PD.

The suspect is described as a man around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He appears to be wearing all black clothing, a gray beanie, and a blue mask.

"The male was described to have a black semi-automatic handgun," said police.

Anyone who has information about this aggravated robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.