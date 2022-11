TEMPLE, Texas — Two warming shelters are set to open in Temple on Saturday in response to cold temperatures expected overnight.

The Salvation Army of Temple is opening its doors at 3 p.m. The shelter will close Sunday after breakfast. Service animals are welcome.

Impact Church is also opening its doors from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday. The church is welcoming pets.

At both locations, dinner and breakfast will be provided.