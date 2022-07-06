Waco Fire Department collecting fans for 'Cool The Heat' Program

WACO, Texas — Many of us crank the air-conditioner up to 70 degrees to get through the sizzling summer months. However, when your AC is broken it is tough to stay cool, and it's why the Waco Fire Department is partnering with Mission Waco to deliver fans to residents in need of some extra cooling in their houses. Many of these donations are given to the elderly.

“We can help some of our elderly community and those that are homebound and medically challenged or just do not have air conditioning. A fan can cool it down a good ten degrees which can help a lot when it is 101 degrees outside, I will take 91 any day,” said Waco Fire Department Fire Prevention Specialist Larry Denman.

With the increases in prices of food, gas, and everything else, it is difficult to pay for air conditioning repairs when it breaks down, especially if you live on a fixed income.

“We were contacted by some folks that knew of some coworkers who or employees they had who needed fans. We provided them with fans. They reached back out to us and said we have a nursing home that needs some fans,” said Carlton Willis with Mission Waco.

They have collected over 20 fans so far. If you would like to donate, you can drop them off at any fire station in Waco.