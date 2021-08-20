Voters to determine fate of Temple ISD's $184.9 million bond in election

Soon Temple voters will decide the fate of Temple ISD’s two proposed bonds worth $185 million.

The bonds would fund over 20 projects, improve school security, athletic facilities, and other areas in the district.

“At Temple ISD we have not added a school to the system since the late 90s. We’re excited because we’ve been growing, we’ve been growing. This gives us an opportunity to build and add an elementary school,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

Dr. Bobby Ott says $38 million of the bond proposal will be used to make several upgrades.

“Those are things that outlived their replacement cycle. That could be roofs, flooring exterior paint,” said Ott.

Ott said they will also add middle school ball fields and more athletic improvements. Former Temple student and athlete Terris Goodwin is excited to see that happen.

“My dad was a football coach here and we had a lot of the same facilities that we had when I graduated. We’re a school now we have athletes that compete at higher levels,” said Goodwin.

While all the potential improvements sound good there are questions about the tax impact. Dr. Ott insists it won’t be that noticeable.

“Our tax rate is the same as it was in 2011," said Dr. Ott. "It’s dropped $0.12 Plus, they’re about to drop in to get another three and a half and even four cents.”

Together the two propositions would raise the tax rate by 12.5 cents. A rough estimate of the annual impact for taxpayers is $136 per $100,000 of valuation.

If passed, Dr. Ott said he hope they can get some projects started by next year.