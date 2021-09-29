Voters registration deadline for November election is next week

It is National Voters Registration Day and election season is coming, but this time Texans are voting on amendments, not candidates.

“There's eight constitutional amendments on the ballot that two-thirds of the senate passed on to voters to ratify,” said Baylor University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Patrick Flavin.

Constitutional elections happen every two years, this year's election will address topics ranging from religious freedom, to taxes, to judicial eligibility.

“One that will give the most attention this time around is a provision that will limit local government from putting any kind of limits our burdens on religious organizations. It’s aimed directly at Leonard’s that were instituted during the COVID lockdown,” said Dr. Flavin.

The last day to register is Monday, Oct. 4.

“We do need a signed application returned to her office by that date. You can come into our office, we’re open,” said McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith.

You can get an application through mail or find one at your county voter registrar's offices, post offices, government offices, or high schools. People can also vote by mail if they meet the requirements.

“65 and older can vote by mail. If you are gonna be absent from the county during early voting and election day you can vote by mail. If you are expecting to give birth within three weeks on or before or after election day that is a new category,” said Goldsmith.

Local elections officials said if you plan to send in an application by mail, get it postmarked ASAP.

Local election officials said everyone that is registered can vote early at polling places, but polling places can change on election day.