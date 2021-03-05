Vive Les Arts in Killeen puts on production of Moana Jr. first two weekends of March

KILLEEN, TX — For the next two weekends, Vive Les Arts in Killeen will be putting on a production of Moana Jr., the musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney film.

The coming-of-age tale follows the main character, Moana, as she sails across the Pacific Ocean to discover the truth about her heritage.

Moana Jr. celebrates the rich history of Oceania and is based on the beliefs and cultures of Pacific Islanders.

The performance dates are the first two weekends in March, beginning March 4 and ending March 14.

Showtimes begin at 7 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. An additional matinee show will be on Saturday, March 13 at 2 pm. Sunday matinee shows will also start at 2 pm.

Vive Les Arts is located at 3401 S W S Young Drive in Killeen, next to the convention center.

Tickets for Moana Jr. are $14 for adults; $12 for military, senior citizens, teachers and students; and $10 for children 12 and under. Group rates are available with advance notice.

Tickets can be purchased online and you can find more information on their Facebook page.