Copperas Cove police are searching for a possible suspect in a burglary case from early October.

Police said they were dispatched at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 to the Oasis Apartments, located on 2015 US Business 190.

Two Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) water meters were allegedly stolen from the property, according to Copperas Cove Police spokesperson Krystal Baker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111 or submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.